Varun Dhawan gives sneak peek of 'Kuwar Mahinder Pratap' from 'Coolie No. 1'

In the videoclip the actor emphasises that the rings are "fake." He reveals in the post that they are shooting in the South China Sea and it is a lot of fun to shoot on the water.

He first mentions that his yacht is moving at a speed of 800 kms before hastening to add that he actually does not know the speed of the yacht. Varun steps into the water but after a while asked the sailor to pull him up as he was unable to climb aboard on his own.

His fans seemed concerned with his stint. A fan wrote, "You're crazy" while another said, "Be careful Varun and take care." The 'Kalank' actor had recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture wishing his father David Dhawan on his birthday.

In the post, he can be seen dressed in a red kurta with an arm plate that read, "Coolie no 1 licensed porter." He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday papa. Mera number 1 director . Kaam chalu hai bhai log. Coolie number 1." He had earlier shared his first look from the flick with the caption, "COOLIE NO 1. May1st 2020. Haat jao baju aya Raju." Other than Varun, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.

The cast began filming in Bangkok, Thailand on 7 August. Writer Farhad Samji had shared the news in an Instagram post.

The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by David. Varun's father will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.