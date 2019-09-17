Varun Dhawan gives befitting reply on Instagram live chat after being abused by fan

Social media has been boon for our celebrities. It has given them a platform that instantly connects them to viewers and gets all the love and admiration from them. But at the same time, they also have to face the wrath of trolls. The social media websites have given troublemakers and critical people the power to write anything to any celeb anytime.

This however has made all the emerging and younger stars thick-skinned. They have made peace with this arrangement and even take these things in their stride. This was evident last night, on September 16, 2019, when actor Varun Dhawan was having a lovely chat with his fans from his Instagram handle. This is when a user with the handle @krishbhandari140, wrote to Varun, “Neem ka patta kadva hai….Tu ek number ka b****a hai”. Varun was getting lot of questions every second but somehow, his eyes fell on this obscene message. He not only decided to respond to it, but also read it aloud. But he lowered his tone when reading the ‘b****a’ word. He smiled and exclaimed, “Krishna Bhandari! Teri mummy ko pata hai tu aisa baat karta hai? But I liked the line,” and then moved to other comments. Needless to say, this gesture by Varun Dhawan was loved by all those witnessing the chat and the respect for him went many notches higher!