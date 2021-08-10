Varun Dhawan gives a glimpse of his 'nervous moments' before resuming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' shoot

Ahead of the start of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's' new schedule, actor Varun Dhawan expressed that he's quite nervous to shoot.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his 'nervous' moments from his vanity.

"Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #jugjuggjeyo again," Varun captioned the post.

In one of the images, it seems like he is trying to memorise his dialogues.

