Varun Dhawan deletes tweet with fan-made graphic after being called out for ‘wrong timing’ amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is currently in Arunachal Pradesh, shooting for his upcoming film “Bhediya” shared a fan-made common DP featuring all his film characters.
The image which was made as a gift for Varun ahead of his birthday this weekend, showed him in English singer George Michael’s iconic pose.
However, when a Twitter user called out Dhawan for dismissing the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, he deleted it.
The user wrote, “Oh Varun, I thought you’re one of the sensible ones.”
Clarifying the same, Varun wrote back, “Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium shouldn’t be used for that right now.”
On the other hand, Varun’s fans supported and lauded the actor for his accountability.
One user wrote, “We know that you love your fans & want to acknowledge the effort they put in for the trend, it's just that the timing of your tweet was not right. Glad you realized that. Again, please try to share COVID related information on your social media. It would help a lot too.”
“Don’t be sad hero! We know that your intention was just to make us happy! And seriously VD, we just can’t express our feelings because after a long time somehow u interacted with us! Even in this trend! That was the best thing but somehow people didn’t get you,” added another.
Another user commented, “Thank you for acknowledging it and deleting the tweet. i know your intentions were pure, but in times like these it can be insensitive. i would like to request you to please amplify tweets asking for covid help since you have a great reach, it may really save someone's life.”
On work front, 'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.
Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.
The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.