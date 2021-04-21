Varun Dhawan deletes tweet with fan-made graphic after being called out for ‘wrong timing’ amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is currently in Arunachal Pradesh, shooting for his upcoming film “Bhediya” shared a fan-made common DP featuring all his film characters.

The image which was made as a gift for Varun ahead of his birthday this weekend, showed him in English singer George Michael’s iconic pose.

However, when a Twitter user called out Dhawan for dismissing the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, he deleted it.

The user wrote, “Oh Varun, I thought you’re one of the sensible ones.”

Clarifying the same, Varun wrote back, “Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium shouldn’t be used for that right now.”