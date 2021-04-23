Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: Cute and adorable moments with wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan as we all know is an Indian actor who graced our screens with his debut role in 'Student of the Year'. Born on 24 April 1987, he is one of the country's highest paid celebrities and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. He is the son of David Dhawan who is a film director.

Varun has completed his HSC education from the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics and has a degree in Business Management from the Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom.

Prior to his acting career, he worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the film 'My Name is Khan'.

Some of Dhawan's best movies include 'Main Tera Hero', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'. He became the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to feature in eleven box-office successes in a row from the inception of his career.

On 24 January 2021, he married fashion designer Natasha Dalal with whom he had attended school and had been in a romantic relationship with for 10 years.

