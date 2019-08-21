Varun Dhawan becomes a 'Mumma's Boy' as he refuses to let go of Lali Dhawan’s hand

Varun Dhawan has always been known to be a charming and talented actor, however a recent video of the actor returning home shows a new side to him. In the video Varun turns into a mumma’s boy as he refuses to let go of Lali Dhawan’s hand. Varun and Sara Ali Khan last night were spotted returning back to Mumbai after a hectic schedule in Bangkok for his upcoming film Coolie No 1.

Sara was spotted wearing casual jeans and a white T-shirt and Varun was spotted in a jeans dungaree with a Black T-shirt inside. Varun in the video shared by a popular celebrity spotting account can be seen along side Paresh Rawal and his mother while exiting the airport.

While they were all smiles for the shutterbugs, Varun can be seen being an obedient and caring child as he escorts his mom safely to the car while holding her hand and refuses to let go until the end. Take a look: