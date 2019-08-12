Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan make a quirky pair in the first poster of 'Coolie No 1'

Varun Dhawan, who recently wrapped up Street Dancer 3D, has begun his next film, Coolie No 1. He will once again collaborate with his father, David Dhawan for the remake of the 90s hit which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Sara Ali Khan will be starring opposite him and will take over the role of Karisma. Paresh Rawal will be stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan. The first schedule began in Bangkok this past week.

As Varun Dhawan is all set to play the role of coolie, Raju, we finally have the first look of the actor. The actor looks quirky in his Coolie avatar one can say and the actor is set to star as Raju.