Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot this month?

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had recently revealed that marriage is definitely on the cards for him and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this year, is reportedly all set to exchange vows. Varun and Natasha will tie the knot on January 24, reports Pinkvilla.

The report states that the couple will tie the knot at the end of this month in Alibaug. The Dhawan family has reportedly sent out e-invites to their guests and asked them to block their dates from January 22 to 25.

The report quotes a source as saying, "I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it's happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan's wedding. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities."