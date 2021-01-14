Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot this month?

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had recently revealed that marriage is definitely on the cards for him and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this year, is reportedly all set to exchange vows. Varun and Natasha will tie the knot on January 24, reports Pinkvilla.
The report states that the couple will tie the knot at the end of this month in Alibaug. The Dhawan family has reportedly sent out e-invites to their guests and asked them to block their dates from January 22 to 25.
The report quotes a source as saying, "I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it's happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan's wedding. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities."
However, Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan has rubbished the rumours of the wedding.
The veteran actor, in an exclusive conversation with Bombay Times, said, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (laughs!)?"
"These stories have been floating around since a long time. Last year, there was buzz that they would be getting married in May. Whatever it is, as a family, we want him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you have got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it," he added.
The rumours of their wedding have been rife for quite some time, but the 'Kalank' prefers being guarded about his personal life. Last year in February, there were rumours that Varun and Natasha have sealed the deal with a secret roka ceremony - a pre-marriage ritual. The 'Kalank' actor had, however, rubbished the reports.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Coolie No 1', a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan and was digitally released on Christmas 2020.
He will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli and others.