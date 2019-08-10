Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal engaged already?

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal who have been dating for long now were also rumoured to get married by the end of this year. However, new reports suggest the two have already gotten engaged in a secret affair.

The duo are often spotted around the city for their lunch and dinner dates. Fans are gear to see the couple take their relationship to the next level.

A report stated in a leading portal stated the two exchanged rings and got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony back in 2018. The private ceremony had only family members present at the celebration. Varun is crazy about Natasha and with him as one of the biggest starts in the industry the wedding will be a high profile celebration, revealed a source.

The two were reported to tie the knot in December. However the actor denied all claims and said earlier in March “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

Last seen in ‘Kalank’, he is currently gearing up for the release of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, and just started shooting for ‘Coolie No 1’ alongside Sara Ali Khan.