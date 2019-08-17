Varun Dawan calls father David Dhawan his No. 1 director

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan wished his father and director David Dhawan a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

The 'Judwaa' director turned 64 on Friday and son showered him with love by sharing a heart-warming post.

The 'ABCD 2' actor shared an adorable snapshot from the sets of 'Coolie No. 1,' where the son and the father duo can be seen holding each other with affection on Instagram to mark the special day.

"Happy birthday papa. Mera number 1 director, Kaam Chalu hai Bhai log. Coolie Number 1," the 32-year-old actor wrote.