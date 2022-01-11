Vamika turns 1: Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh shares niece's adorable photos with a sweet wish

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned one-year-old on Tuesday (January 11).

Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma, shared a collage of Vamika's adorable photos on his Instagram story to mark her first birthday.

The collage also features Anushka and Virat along with their daughter.

"Happy growing up kiddo, lots more memories to the best parents," Karnesh captioned his post. Take a look:

Anushka and Virat often share glimpses of their baby on social media. However, they are very protective of their daughter's privacy and have shared any photos or videos revealing Vamika's face.

In December, the 'Sui Dhaaga' actress had put out a statement thanking the paparazzi and their fan clubs for not publishing photos or videos of Vamika. Anushka's statement came a few days after the shutterbugs took pictures of Vamika, when the actress and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Virat and Anushka announced their pregnancy in August 2020 and welcomed their daughter Vamika, last year on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is set to sign three projects after her last film 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

She has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 01:47 PM IST