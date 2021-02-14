Valentine's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor pens note for Saif, Taimur; Anushka Sharma shares sunset pic with Virat

On Sunday, Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others took to their social media to share loved up posts to wish their partners on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Bebo took to Instagram to share heart-melting posts for her husband Saif and her son Taimur.

Sharing a throwback picture with her Saif Ali Khan, she wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine #HappyValentinesDay."