Valentine's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor pens note for Saif, Taimur; Anushka Sharma shares sunset pic with Virat

On Sunday, Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others took to their social media to share loved up posts to wish their partners on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
Bebo took to Instagram to share heart-melting posts for her husband Saif and her son Taimur.
Sharing a throwback picture with her Saif Ali Khan, she wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine #HappyValentinesDay."
In another post, she shared adorable picture of her son Tim Tim and penned down a heart-warming note that reads, "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat."
"Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine every day forever and beyond," wrote Anushka Sharma as she shared a beautiful picture with Virat.
Just married Varun Dhawan also wished wiife Natasa Dalal with a throwback picture.
Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wished her father Randhir Kapoor with an unseen throwback picture.
Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Maheep Kapoor were among the others who shared heartfelt notes for their husbands.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput decided to share a post for her BFF as she marked 'Galentine's Day'.
Singer Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh got her name tattooed on his left hand.