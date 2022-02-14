Valentine's Day: Farhan Akhtar wishes soon-to-be wife Shibani Dandekar with a hilarious photo

Several celebrities took to social media to wish and express thier love for their partners on Valentine's day.

Soon to be married couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also joined the bandwagon and shared their wishes.

Farhan took to Instagram and shared a funny picture of them to wish Shibani. In the picture, the duo is seen wearing face masks of each other's face.

arhan is wearing a white t-shirt and Shibani is seen in a checkered shirt. Farhan has his hand around his ladylove, while Shibani is holding a photo of the couple together.

He captioned it, 'I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day@shibanidandekar❤️❤️❤️'

The couple will reportedly tie the knot this month. In an interview, Farhan’s father, Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news.

Farhan-Shibani would be doing a registered marriage on February 21. They will then host an intimate ceremony for their family and close friends in Khandala.

Javed Akhtar said that the wedding is taking place and the preparations are being taken care of by the wedding planners.

He also added that due to the pandemic, the event is set to be an intimate one with close friends and family. He emphasised that it will be a simple affair and that even the invites haven’t been sent out yet.

