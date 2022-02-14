Valentine's Day 2022: Rajkummar Rao, Bipasha Basu, and other B-town celebs share adorable posts

Confused about your social media post this Valentine's Day for that special someone? Take a cue from these Bollywood celebs who poured their heart out for their loved ones with adorable posts.

From Rajkummar Rao to Bipasha Basu, here's what our B-town stars shared.

Newlywed Rajkummar Rao shared a still from his wedding with Patralekhaa, and simply captioned it as, “Today, Tomorrow, Forever.”

Sharing a cute frame with husband Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu shared, “He is Love. Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial. Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on. Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentine’s Day to all and to my love.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious reel featuring wife Genelia.

Advertisement

Check out some more posts by celebs below.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:28 AM IST