Valentine’s Day 2022: Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Months after the sudden demise of her husband and former filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi shared a heart-breaking post in the former's memory on Valentine's Day.

Sharing stills from their wedding, Mandira wrote, “It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today."

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi” and “Shaadi Ke Laddoo”, died on June 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.

For the unversed, Mandira and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot in 1999 and have a son named Vir. In 2020, the two had even adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Mandira had said, "My motivation to keep working, striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."

The 49-year-old actor has been one of the most prominent faces on television. Though she has featured in films like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", and the anthology "Dus Kahaniyaan", she found acclaim and fame on the small screen with hit shows like "Shanti", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "24".

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:52 AM IST