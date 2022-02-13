Valentine's Day 2022: From 'Jab We Met' to 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 10 movies that define love

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is around the corner. It is an occasion when people get to express their feelings for their special ones.

The day of love is celebrated around the world with people putting in extra efforts to make their better half realise just how special they are to them. Snuggling in with your Valentine and watching a romantic film is one of the best ways to celebrate the day.

Romantic films have something gooey about them that they inevitably bring out the sweet emotions of romance within you. Bollywood movies have always helped in expressing love and making your partner feel affectionately special.

While Bollywood romances usually involve dancing around the trees, followed by the typical 'boy meets girl' format, the emotions that they evoke and the comfort that they give cannot be denied. Feelings that we could not define or describe, found their way into these films and characters.

Get some popcorn, slip into comfortable clothes and binge-watch these romantic movies:

1) Dil Bechara

Advertisement

2) Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Advertisement

3) Zindigi Na Milegi Dobara

4) Bajirao Mastani

Advertisement

5) Jab We Met

6) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

7) Wake Up Sid

8) Dum Laga Ke Haisha

9) Band Baaje Baaraat

10) Tanu Weds Manu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 04:48 PM IST