Valentine's Day 2022: Fashion inspiration from Bollywood celebs to up your outfit game

Valentine’s Day is here. Whether it’s a candlelight dinner or just a movie date, you might have something planned with your partner and such an occasion demands that you step out in your best.

This is known to all that red is the colour of this month but you can definitely experiment with your fashion. There is no denying the fact that we all look up to Bollywood celebs for inspiration and gladly.

Professional stylists and fashion experts always say that an individual can raise enough oomph if they choose to sport an outfit in which they feel more confident. So, before you look out for these ideas, the pro-tip to showcase your fashion best is: choose your outfit according to "what kind of a date it is" example-- a coffee date, a dinner date or a long-drive date?

So here are some of our favourite looks of B-town divas from which you can get inspiration to up your style quotient for the most romantic date of the year.

1. Going out for clubbing? This edgy but casual look by Deepika Padukone is perfect. A deep red backless top with loose jeans, paired with gold or even diamond earrings and heels or shoes.

Loading View on Instagram

2. If it’s Valentine’s, then it has to be red. A red colour outfit is your safest bet provided you choose the right one. Take inspiration from Ananya Panday who pulls off this sexy look with a red bodycon. Complete your look with strappy heels and a lip colour of your choice.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

3. If you have a dinner date night for Valentine's Day, then just like Priyanka Chopra, you can tie a bold belt to accentuate your curves. Choose heels of a complementing colour with the outfit. Carry a baguette bag or an envelope clutch with the outfit. You can either keep your hair blow-dry loose or can tie a clean high ponytail. With minimal dewy makeup, and a nude pink or nude brown lip shade--you can carry the red attire look just like this diva.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

4. Alia Bhatt's white coloured off-shoulder designer dress is a complete 'wow', but would have looked a little dull if it wasn't paired with these poppy orange boots. You can also pair your white outfit with a poppy coloured pair of heels. Keep your hair loose or in a lifted ponytail, as white coloured outfits usually look better with cleanly tied hair. A glossy makeup with a light shade of eyeshadow would do wonders. A quilted bag of the same colour as your heels would go with the look.

Loading View on Instagram

5. Bring out your bold side this Valentine's Day and sequinced an ultra-sultry and feminine look like Kangana Ranaut. You can pick a body-con full sleeved dress like the actor and team it with minimal jewellery and bold make-up to make a statement for Valentine's Day date with your best friends or beau.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

6. Off to the theatre or somewhere totally extra? You'll need a top notch dress like this dress worn by Kriti Sanon. Check out the layers and layers of ruffles, and the dazzling rich red colourway.

Loading View on Instagram

7. If you're going for a formal event, then all you need is this figure-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit. You can play around with the hair and makeup and glam up for this special occasion just like Nora Fatehi

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:07 PM IST