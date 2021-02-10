Valentine's Day 2021: Here's your guide to binge-watch series, movies on the romantic weekend

New Delhi: With Valentines Day round the corner, romance is in the air and on OTT platforms too. From new-age love stories to heartbreaking saga, there are many romantic titles lined up for release.

Here are the titles releasing around February 14, which promise to take you on a ride full of emotion.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

The final film in the romantic franchise, To All The Boys, will release on February 12. The franchise featuring Noah Centineo and Lana Condor is based on Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy following high schooler Lara Jean's romantic entanglements. The final part shows Condor's Lara Jean preparing for the end of high school, as she re-imagines what life with her family, friends, and Peter (played by Centineo) will look like after graduation. The film will release on Netflix.