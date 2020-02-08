Valentine's Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan's red striped dress is perfect for a dinner date

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan stepped out in the city for the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama, 'Love Aaj Kal'. The duo is gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated flick and the promotions for the movie are in full swing. Sara and Kartik were spotted in Mumbai on Friday amid the promotional event.
The flamboyant Kartik looked uber cool in a casual ensemble and Sara Ali Khan sizzled in a stripped red dress.
The chirpy queen's stylebook for the promotions of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' has been grabbing major eyeballs. From shararas to mini skirts the Pataudi princess carries it all and she's back at giving us major fashion goals with her sartorial choice!
Sara Ali Khan's red dress is the perfect outfit for Valentine's Day date. While the short dress accentuates the legs, the crisscross detailing and the drape creates a perfect balance. The 24-year-old completed her look with a pair of red pencil heels and a red smoky eye with a nude lip. She styled her beautiful brown locks in tousled waves.
Speaking of Sara's film, 'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe
