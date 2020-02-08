Valentine's Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan's red striped dress is perfect for a dinner date

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan stepped out in the city for the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama, 'Love Aaj Kal'. The duo is gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated flick and the promotions for the movie are in full swing. Sara and Kartik were spotted in Mumbai on Friday amid the promotional event.

The flamboyant Kartik looked uber cool in a casual ensemble and Sara Ali Khan sizzled in a stripped red dress.