Vaishali Sawarnkar is the new CEO of Carnival Motion Pictures - here's all you need to know about her

Although lockdown amid global pandemic has put a small halt on her way Vaishali knows exactly how to utilize the challenges and turn them into opportunities. She has used the lockdown period to focus on other important back-office factors like improving operational efficiency, creating better team coordination, etc.

At the moment Vaishali is focusing on the post-production and the distribution of Carnival Motion Pictures' new ready to release movie Mere Desh Ki Dharti another movie by Carnival Motion Pictures which revolves around modern youth.

She aims to take Carnival Motion pictures to newer heights by adopting the most modern and world-class technologies and giving chance to the new and promising talent behind and in front of the camera, bringing in contemporary stories that resonate most with modern cine-goers.