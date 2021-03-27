Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter accompanies him and Dia Mirza for honeymoon in the Maldives

Dia and Vaibhav got married last month as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

The actor, known for her roles in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein" and "Sanju", was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance.

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

Rekhi's first wife is yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi.

On work front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s 2020 film “Thappad”. She will be making her Telugu debut with "Wild Dog".

Talking about the film and her role, Dia said: "'Wild Dog' is an action film and I have been a part of action films in the past, but I am playing a very dramatic and emotional character in this film."

The film is written and directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, and it stars Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni.