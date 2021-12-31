Vaat laga denge! Watch Vijay Deverakonda take on the MMA ring in FIRST glimpse of 'Liger'

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' dropped its first glimpse on social media. The 53- second video introduces Vijay’s character as a tea seller from Mumbai who makes his way to the MMA ring.

'Liger' is to mark Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's maiden pan-India movie, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie also marks boxing legend Mike Tyson's debut in Indian cinema and introduces Ananya Panday to the south film industry.

'Liger', which deals with Mixed Martial Arts, is nearing completion.

In association with the banner Puri Connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are the producers.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play important roles in 'Liger', which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

'Liger' is slated for release in theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:33 AM IST