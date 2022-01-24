Vaani Kapoor’s equity shoots up as she bags 8 new brands post ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor’s career is on a massive high after her stellar performance in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ in which she sensitively played the role of a transgender girl who fights all odds to stand up for her rights.

Vaani received unanimous praise for her performance and that has led to her equity shooting up in the last couple of months. She has signed eight new brands as an endorser and has become a name that’s being chased by top brands in the country.

An industry informant says, “The best thing about brand Vaani Kapoor is that with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui she has proven to be a gutsy, ambitious, free-thinking artiste who is tremendously risk-taking. These are qualities that are being sought by brands that need actors who are opinionated, represent modern India, stand for things that they believe in, and is keen for social good to be the face. Vaani fits the bill completely and the result is there for everyone to see because her equity is only going northwards from here on.”

The informer further says, “Vaani has signed eight brands in the last couple of months! Since Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release, she has signed brands left, right, and centre. From clothing to hair products, from jewellery to skin care products, Vaani has been snapped up by top brands of the country. She is also under-exposed as a face because she has been extremely choosy about the films that she does. This is also helping her equity because brands are seeing her as someone who isn’t typecast or selling way too many brands.”

On work front, Vaani will next be seen in 'Shamshera', a period drama in which she will be starring opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

'Shamshera', produced by Yash Raj Films, is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British. Apart from Vaani and Ranbir, the film will also feature actor Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:18 AM IST