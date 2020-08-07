Vaani Kapoor to play Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in Abhishek Kapoor's next

Almost a week after joining hands with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for an upcoming untitled romantic flick, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has signed in 'Befikre' actor Vaani Kapoor as Khurrana's love interest in the film.

"I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She's beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying," said Abhishek.

The 'Befikre' actor further said that she has always been inspired by Abhishek and wanted to work with him for a long time.

"It's a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision," said Vaani.

"Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story," she added.

Abhishek had earlier maintained that his progressive love story will be a total entertainer. He had also said that audiences, who would naturally expect something unique and new from Ayushmann and him, will be satiated watching this soul-stirring romance.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor will don the hat of a cross-functional athlete in the film and he will have to go through a big physical transformation for the same.

The untitled flick is set in North India and will go on the floors in October this year. It will hit the theatres in 2021.