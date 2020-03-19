Vaani Kapoor roped in as Akshay Kumar’s leading lady in ‘Bell Bottom’

In November last year, Bollywood’s action superstar Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. And now, after four months of the film being in works, actress Vaani Kapoor is reportedly taken on board as Kumar’s leading lady.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the script demanded a fresh pairing, since she’s not the usual romantic lead with a couple of romantic scenes and songs. In the film, Vaani is said to play the role of Akshay’s wife and is integral to the plotline.