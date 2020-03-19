Vaani Kapoor roped in as Akshay Kumar’s leading lady in ‘Bell Bottom’

In November last year, Bollywood’s action superstar Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. And now, after four months of the film being in works, actress Vaani Kapoor is reportedly taken on board as Kumar’s leading lady.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the script demanded a fresh pairing, since she’s not the usual romantic lead with a couple of romantic scenes and songs. In the film, Vaani is said to play the role of Akshay’s wife and is integral to the plotline.
Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller ‘WAR’.
Set in the 80s, Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in 'Bell Bottom'. The gripping poster of the film featured the star wearing a coffee brown suit with dark shades and a big moustache - all the right ingredients which make for a suave secret agent.
The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)