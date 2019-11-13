Vaani Kapoor receives flak from netizens for wearing a bikini top with ‘Hare Ram’ printed on it

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who was last seen in the recently released film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff got embroiled in a controversy.

The actress, in a now-deleted picture on her social media account, was seen wearing a bikini top with the words ‘Hare Ram’ imprinted on it.

This picture of the actress has not gone down well with several people. Many took to Twitter to lash out at the actress. Some of them called her uncultured and told her to value the sentiments of the devotees.

“Wearing Lord Sri Raam’s name on the uncultured dress code doesn’t give value to the actress Vani Kapoor @Vaaniofficial. This is hurting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Sri Raam. We urge to removed such images from the site and value the devotees sentiments,” a user wrote.