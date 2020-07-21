Vaani: It's like a dream come true for me

Vaani Kapoor is absolutely ecstatic that she has had the opportunity to work with Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. With Hrithik, Vaani was paired in the blockbuster WAR, she will be seen with Ranbir in Shamshera and she has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar in Bell-Bottom! The gorgeous actress definitely has one of the strongest line up of movies and she is looking forward to her forthcoming releases.

Vaani says, “ I feel absolutely ecstatic and I couldn't feel more blessed that I get to work with such stalwarts in the industry. I have always idolized Hrithik, Ranbir, and Akshay Kumar. I have loved their movies so it's like a dream come true for me!”

Talking about the different acting styles of these three actors, Vaani says, “Each of them is incredible and brings a different style to the table. Hrithik is incredibly talented and passionate about anything he's involved in and that passion inspires people around him. Ranbir is effortless in his demeanour and his cool, and composed charisma is so evident on screen. Akshay, of course, is a legendary idol who's one of the best in the industry today and his contributions and star presence cannot be ignored.”

Vaani says she has interesting and different chemistry with each of these screen icons. She says, “I have a different equation with all of them and our chemistry is also so different because of the kind of roles, but they all make me want to do better and be better to try and match up with them.”