Uttarakhand glacier burst: Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood and other Bollywood celebs wish for people's safety

Film personalities, including CBFC chairperson-writer Prasoon Joshi, actors Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and others, on Sunday sent out prayers for the safety of people of Uttarakhand as a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

The flood caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas, with 50-100 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project missing.

"Uttarakhand and its people in my thoughts. Hoping that rescue teams will succeed in saving the lives of those who are trapped or isolated due to the sudden flood," tweeted Farhan Akhtar.