'Using my fame to appear in News': Neha Kakkar hits back at ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli with a cryptic post

Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli, recently broke his silence over their break up for the first time. The 'Yaariyan' actor put forth his side of the story, after almost a year and seems like it didn't go quite well with Neha. The 'Indian Idol 11' judge has taken a dig at him with her cryptic Instagram post.

On Tuesday, The 'Garmi' singer took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of her and Guddu dancing. However, it was the cryptic caption that raised eyebrows! Although the singer didn't mention her ex-boyfriend's name, it seemed like a direct jibe at Himansh.

Lashing out at him she wrote, "Bhagwaan Ki Daya Se, By The Grace of God, I have Everything one wishes from Life. Really Really Happy that I’m living a Happiest Life and that’s because of Good Deeds, Good Karma! Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They’re nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News."

Neha even threatened Himansh saying, " If I open My Mouth............. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!"

The singer also claimed that the said person has earlier used her name to get famous and is trying to do the same.

