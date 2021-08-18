Advertisement

Veteran actress Sunita Shirole, who was part of several notable films and television shows, is suffering from a huge financial crisis.

Shirole, 85, recently revealed that she has used up all her savings to survive during the pandemic. She is also confined to her bed owing to multiple health ailments.

In an interview with ETimes, Shirole said she was working till the pandemic struck. Unfortunately, she had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain.

The senior actress also fell twice in the hospital and fractured her left leg. She had to undergo an angioplasty in the past and is currently battling other ailments too.

Meanwhile, Shirole is staying at actress Nupur Alankar’s house. Earlier, she used to stay as a paying guest in a flat, but couldn’t pay the rent for three months as she had no money left.

She said she is grateful to CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) for sending Nupur to help her. Nupur has brought Shirole to her home for the time being and has also hired a nurse for her.

Shirole told ETimes that she wants to start working because she needs the money, however, the condition of her leg is deteriorating and she has no idea if she will be able to walk again. Shirole added that she needs financial help till she gets back on her feet.

The senior actress further said that she had never imagined that she would ever be at crossroads in life. Shirole had invested a major chunk of her earnings in a business set-up by her and her husband. However, a fire broke out in the warehouse and they lost everything. Her husband passed away in 2003.

Shirole has featured in films like 'Shaapit', 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Made In China' and TV shows, including 'Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil', 'Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein' and others.

