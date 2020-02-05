'Used period as an excuse to escape': Another woman accuses choreographer Ganesh Acharya of sexual misconduct

A week after a Mumbai woman accused Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya of making her watch porn videos, another woman has alleged that the dance master sexually abused her in 1990.
According to a report by , the woman is a senior background dancer, who approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday. She told the tabloid that when she saw the previous FIR, she knew it was time to speak up.
It all started when she was eighteen, and Acharya invited her over to learn Jive since it was mandatory. His assistant picked her up and instead of the classes, he dropped her at a hotel room, leaving her alone with Ganesh. She added that there weren’t any students and on the pretext of teaching her dance, he started touching her inappropriately and even threw her on the bed.
Despite her constantly refusing his advances of marriage, he kept running his hands over her body, until she said she’s on her period. He got off from her and she finally left the hotel and never returned to his class. She added that he got other students to call her and even said that he’s willing to waive off the fees.
Ganesh has denied the allegations, saying he is being maligned.
