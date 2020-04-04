'Use flashlight on the same device you're tweeting with': Anurag Kashyap trolled for questioning candle light exercise

Anurag Kashyap is back at headlining with his tweets that have triggered the troll section of the micro blogging site. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the candle light exercise amid coronavirus pandemic via a video message; Anurag questioned the move on Twitter.
He wrote, “Was a question. Where can I get a candle and lamp? At the drugstore or at the ration or vegetable shop? Does this also come in the same way? If not available, can I burn this world? I have a match. #JustAsking”
However, many were quick to point out that the PM also mentioned flashlight, which is also available on a mobile phone.
Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also quoted the tweet and wrote, “Duniya toh nahin jala sakte magar khud ko jala sakte ho woh allowed hai, dusaron ko duniya se aur apni zindagi se bahut payaar hai sir unko jeene do, aap he duniya se pareshaan ho sirf aap kalti ho please”
Another user commented, “Brother, the camera from which you are spreading this negativity, its camera flash light can also be used. Said so @PMOIndia @narendramodi Yes. But you may not have heard that."
Here are some more reactions
Prime Minister Modi, in a video message on Friday morning, said: "On 5th of April, at 9 p.m., turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on the 5th of April."
"At that time, if you have turned off all the lights of your homes, and each one of us in all directions has lit a diya; we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we areall fighting for.In that light, in that lustre, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone! 130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve," he said.
