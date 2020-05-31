US protesters use Ronit Roy's 'No mask? Tension nahin Leneka!' video to escape facial recognition

In April, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, actor Ronit Roy had shared a do-it-yourself mask tutorial from an old t-shirt. Ronit's video is once again going viral on the internet as US protesters have been using it to evade facial recognition.
Ronit Roy's 'No mask? Tension nahin Leneka!' video is being used by people from the US, who have been protesting against the death of George Floyd. The demonstrators have been circulating the video and helping others to make a mask at home. Sharing the video a user wrote, "If anyone is protesting today, here’s a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt. Don’t forget your shades."
When another user pointed out that Ronit is an Indian actor, who made the video for COVID-19 awareness, the user said, "Doesn’t matter who he is, don’t really care. Doesn’t matter that this video was intended for COVID, mask still covers your whole face. Doesn’t matter if it’s a $70 Zara shirt, you can use a $2 shirt. All that matters is that he taught us how to make a mask with a shirt."
Protests have taken place across the U.S. this week after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.
Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for more than seven minutes, even as he complained that he couldn't breathe and pleaded for help, and after he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The video of the arrest went viral which prompted protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. The four police involved in the incident were fired, and on Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
