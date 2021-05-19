Urvashi Rautela's Rs 15 crore worth 'Versace Baby' look styled by Donatella herself

Bollywood's young superstar Urvashi Rautela is no doubt the fashion icon, she never fails to mesmerize her fans with her unique yet beautiful look.

The actress's recent International song Versace Baby is trending on number 1 all over the world and the videos are going viral on social media. Her looks from the song are all inspired by Versace. The song is said to be one of the highest budget songs this year.

Urvashi Rautela whose looks from the song is the talk of the town news now is styled by none other than famous designer Donatella Versace. Actress Urvashi Rautela's all the look is styled by the team on beyonce. All the look of Urvashi Rautela cost 15 crore.

The 6 minute project took more than one year to plan Urvashi’s outfits withe Every scene is packed with carefully chosen outfits. the song tried portray Urvashi the greek goddess Mosaic of Medusa face of the empire, Medusa may be one of the most well-recognized monsters from Greek mythology.