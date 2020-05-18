Urvashi Rautela urges people to support stray animals amid coronavirus lockdown

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, actress Urvashi Rautela says stray animals are dying of starvation, and has urged people to take care of them.

"I would request all the animal lovers to take care of street dogs that have been starving during the lockdown period with whatsoever food because I kind of realise that these canines are dying of starvation as no food is available to them due to the lockdown to avoid the spread of COVID-19," Urvashi said.

"Now there is no facility so it's resulting in their starvation. We should feed them and believe me it will give us immense satisfaction, especially for animal lovers. Government NGOs are providing food for daily wage workers and poor people but not many people are bothered about stray animals who are not getting food due to the lockdown. We need to shower the same affection on the beings who cannot speak," added the actress.

On her part, Urvashi makes sure she goes to feed stray dogs.

Meanwhile, Urvashi has also donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and says we need to get together and no donation is too small.

"I am extremely grateful to everyone, whatever they are doing, not only to actors, politicians, musicians or professional athletes, but also to the common people, because we all need to be together, and we all need their support, and no donation is too small, and together we can help the world to beat this," Urvashi said at that time.