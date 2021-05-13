Urvashi Rautela to donate 'Versace Baby' proceeds towards COVID-19 relief in India, Palestine Red Crescent Society

Urvashi Rautela has said that all proceeds and her earnings from her debut international music album "Versace Baby", with Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, will be donated towards Indias fight against COVID-19 and to Palestine Red Crescent Society.

"I'm well pleased to be a part of this noble dynamism, to lend our hand towards the nation's fight against Covid-19. Since last year, we have endeavoured in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented catastrophe struck our country and the world. The contemporaneous situation has empowered us to bestow more in these arduous times," Urvashi told IANS.

Urvashi added that the country is "going through a formidable situation".

"Mohamed and I are committed to taking all the requisite steps to invigorate the fight against Covid-19. We are also donating to the Palestine Red Crescent Society to help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic," she concluded.