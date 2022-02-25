Urvashi Rautela reveals how she will celebrate her 28th birthday in Maldives: 'It will definitely be a cheat day'

Actress Urvashi Rautela will be celebrating her 28th birthday today (February 25) in Maldives.

Revealing her plans for the day, Urvashi tells us that her birthday is definitely going to be a cheat day as she is planning to gorge on delicious food. “Some cakes and different types of desserts are being prepared for me. There will also be Japanese, Thai, Chinese, and Indian cuisines, so basically it will be a mix of everything and of course, it will be a cheat day. Who follows a diet on birthdays?,” Urvashi says.

The ‘Hate Story 4’ actress says that her brother, Yashraj even called her a ‘loser’ for being with her family in the Maldives on her birthday, however, Urvashi maintains that she is truly excited about it. “I feel blessed and grateful to be spending the day with my family and friends in the exotic island nation. I celebrate my birthday in the Maldives every year and it has become a family ritual now,” she adds.

Sharing some of her fondest birthday memories as a kid, Urvashi states, “Every year I used to celebrate my birthday with my family and school friends. We used to start prepping exactly a month before for my birthday and host crazy house parties for my schoolmates. I used to feel very special.”

Urvashi, who has paved her way on the national and international front by climbing the ladder of success every day through her hard work and dedication, says that 2021 has been amazing for her on the professional front. When asked about her birthday resolution for 2022, Urvashi shares, “At this age, I’m only interested in consistency, stability, and respect and loyalty for my parents. I would also like to tell everyone to work on things people can’t take away from you – your mindset, character, personality, and your entire being.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The actress adds that she wants to surround herself with women of high calibre, who inspire and motivate her to be the best version of herself. “Ain’t nobody driving me crazy in 2022. I am the driver now (laughs). So that’s what it’s all about. Everybody should plan for something new on their birthdays. Some people will judge you for changing and others will celebrate you for growing. So choose your circle carefully.”

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song, ‘Versace Baby’. She will be soon seen in the web series, ‘Inspector Avinash’ and in a bilingual thriller, ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of Tamil movie, ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:30 AM IST