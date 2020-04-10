Urvashi Rautela hits back at media house for claiming she copies tweets, blames Mumbai Police

After plagiarizing the review of Oscar winning film 'Parasite', 'Pagalpanti' actress Urvashi Rautela was accused of 'copy-pasting' Sidharth Malhotra's tweet. However, Urvashi clapped back at the media outlet and blamed Mumbai Police for the post.
Replying to the media house's post, Urvashi Rautela's team wrote, "Oh really @htTweets we think its high time ! You guys should better focus on better content rather than focusing on her. Also it was a same tweet provided by @MumbaiPolice to @UrvashiRautela & @SidMalhotra which they had to post. No one copied anyone !!!!! Peace. Team UR."
This comes after several Bollywood actors took to social media to thank the Mumbai Police for diligently fulfilling their duties during the coronavirus lockdown. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and other B-town celebs hailed Mumbai Police and shared tweets. However, what grabbed people's attention was Urvashi Rautela and Sidharth Malhotra's similar tweets.
Both the tweets read, “This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes Smiling face with halo #ThankYouMumbaiPolice #LoveYouMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice.”
After Urvashi Rautela's team hit back at the media portal, netizens took to the comments section to react to her post that blamed Mumbai Police.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Earlier, Urvashi Rautela had attracted trolls on Twitter for 'copy pasting' the review of Oscar winning movie, 'Parasite'.
