Urvashi Rautela flaunts Rs 70 lakh gem-studded Cartier and Bvlgari bracelets

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela keeps making lavish appearances on social media and impresses her fans with her fashion-forward ways.

Not just that, Rautela also has a liking for exquisite pieces of jewellery that leave her fans jaw-dropped.

Recently, Urvashi uploaded a video featuring elegant gem-studded bracelets by Cartier and Bvlgari.

Cartier and Bvlgari are French and Italian luxury jewellery brands, and their pieces are priced extravagantly.

The bracelets worn by Urvashi in the post are worth Rs 70 lakh. They’re studded with gold and diamonds, making them incredibly precious.