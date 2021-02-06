Urvashi Rautela flaunts Rs 70 lakh gem-studded Cartier and Bvlgari bracelets

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela keeps making lavish appearances on social media and impresses her fans with her fashion-forward ways.
Not just that, Rautela also has a liking for exquisite pieces of jewellery that leave her fans jaw-dropped.
Recently, Urvashi uploaded a video featuring elegant gem-studded bracelets by Cartier and Bvlgari.
Cartier and Bvlgari are French and Italian luxury jewellery brands, and their pieces are priced extravagantly.
The bracelets worn by Urvashi in the post are worth Rs 70 lakh. They’re studded with gold and diamonds, making them incredibly precious.
Urvashi recently clocked 34 million followers on her Instagram account.
She recently featured in the ‘World’s Top 10 Sexiest Supermodels’, thus becoming the first Indian to have ever done so. The list also comprises of other international supermodels like Irina Shayk, Sara Sampaio, and so on.
On a theatrical front, Urvashi was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, directed by Ajay Lohan. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, which is based on the real-life story of the super cop Avinash Mishra.
She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted.
Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of a Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ created a huge buzz.
The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the announcement for the project will be made soon.