Urvashi Rautela demands apology from media portal over ‘love bite’ story

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has paved her way on the national as well as international front by climbing the ladder of success every day through her hard work and dedication.

Known as the queen of social media, Urvashi keeps all her fans engaged and updates them with her daily routine.

The actress was recently sighted at an airport, but a portal reported that the red mark on her neck could be the result of a love bite. As anticipated, a controversy has now erupted.

As was widely reported, Urvashi was seen at the airport in early February. The actress chose a sequined red top and a black mini skirt. She complimented her ensemble with black boots and sunglasses. One might note her sleek ponytail and bold red lipstick.

Recently, a prominent portal reported an apparent red mark on Urvashi's neck. Additionally, the headline questioned whether it was a love bite. The actress took notice of the report and criticized the publishers for their insensitive content.

She wrote on Twitter, “Ridiculous!!!!! It's my red lipstick which spread from my mask. It's hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Can't believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image, especially girls. Why don't you guys write about my achievements than spread fake news for your benefit.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Urvashi Rautela wears Rs 40 crore ensemble as she turns showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:35 PM IST