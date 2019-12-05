Urvashi Rautela could buy a flat in Mumbai with NYE paycheque

Rs 3 crore for an hour's performance. It's definitely a very Happy New Year for Urvashi Rautela
From Miss India to mainstream Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela has come a long way and today the actress is riding high on success with her successful films like Pagalpanti.
The Bollywood siren, Ms. Rautela will reportedly get around Rs 3 crore for a performance on New Year's bash.
This is the highest that any Bollywood star will ever pocket for a live performance in India for an hour.
Urvashi is expected to shake a leg on her recent hit songs from Pagalpanti, Bijli Ki Taar besides her all-time item blockbusters, Haseeno Ka Deewana, Daddy Mummy, etc.
The Pagalpanti actress has a list of Bollywood films lined up and is surely on a roll. She will be seen next in the Tamil remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2 directed by Susi Ganeshan.
