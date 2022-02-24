Urvashi Rautela Birthday Special: Hot and sexy photos of the 'Great Grand Masti' actress

Born and raised in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, Urvashi Rautela will turn 28 on February 25. An alumni of Gargi College, Delhi, Urvashi has been a part of several beauty pageants.

Her first major break came at the age of 15 in Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a model, she was the show stopper for 'Lakme Fashion Week' and she walked the ramp at several other major fashion events. She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

The beautiful model got her big break in Bollywood through 'Singh Saab The Great' opposite Sunny Deol. The film turned out to be an average grosser. Urvashi was next seen in Yo Yo Honey Singh's super-hit album 'Love Dose'. She also appeared in films like 'Sanam Re', 'Great Grand Masti', 'Hate Story 4' and 'Pagalpanti'.

The actress has also performed item numbers in movies like 'Kaabil' and 'Bhaag Johnny'. The vivacious star has also acted in Kannada and Bengali films.

Here are some of the most sizzling pictures of the gorgeous actress

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:40 PM IST