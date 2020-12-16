Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account hacked, actress files FIR with Maha Cyber

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday said her Instagram account has been hacked, following which she has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cyber wing.

Matondkar took to Twitter to report that her Instagram profile was compromised after she responded to a direct message (DM) on the photo-video sharing app.

"My Instagram account has been hacked @instagram. First they DM you and ask to follow a few steps and verify the account and then it gets hacked. Really!? #NotDone," the 46-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site.