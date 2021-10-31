Urmila Matondkar tests positive for COVID-19; says she is fine and has isolated herself

Bollywood actress-turned-politcian Urmila Matondkar announced on Sunday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to social media, Urmila said that she has isolated herself at home. She also requested everyone who came in close contact with her to get themselves tested immediately.

In a tweet, the 'Rangeela' actress also urged her fans and followers to take care during the Diwali festivities.

"I've tested positive for #COVID19. I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately," she wrote.

"Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities," Urmila added.

Moments after she shared the update on her Twitter, her fans dropped ‘get well soon’ messages in the comments section.

Urmila Matondkar is best known for her performances in films such as 'Rangeela', 'Judaai', 'Daud', 'Kunwara', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Dillagi', among others.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 01:05 PM IST