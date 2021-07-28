Urmila Matondkar seeks to spread cheer in flood-ravaged Maharastra hamlets; see pics

Amid the gloom that has engulfed the flood-ravaged districts of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's glam leader Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday sought to cheer up the people in a couple of villages in Raigad and Ratnagiri, and returned with a lesson on human sufferings.

Urmila drove down this morning to tiny Dadli village and surrounding hamlets in Raigad and later in Ratnagiri - that were completely washed away in last week's rain fury which fuelled the floods in the district and wreaked havoc all over.

Accompanied by a vehicle loaded with relief supplies and abundance of radiance, she descended on the tiny village where scores of smiling and cheering villagers welcomed her with love and affection.