Urmila Matondkar requests Centre to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Maharashtra amid shortage

Actress and Shiv Sena politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday urged the central government to send more vaccines to Maharashtra, saying there was a shortage of supply in the state.

Urmila said that Maharashtra is receiving a low supply of vaccine despite being the most affected state in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

"#Maharashtra is worst hit with #COVID19 and yet we've received the least #vaccine supply. There will be plenty of time to play politics. Now is the time to rise above it. So request centre govt to please supply vaccine to our state. #MaharashtraNeedsVaccine," the actress-politician tweeted.