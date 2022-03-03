Urmila Matondkar pens heartfelt note on 6th wedding anniversary; recalls visiting Amritsar with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Actor Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today.

Marking the special occasion, Urmila took to Twitter and shared a throwback love-filled picture with Mohsin from their visit to Punjab.

"Picture of day after our wedding 6yrs ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib, Golden temple to seek blessings(Pic from local dhaba: stopover for kulche-chhole n lassi) Happy Anniversary my love.#marriageanniversary," she captioned the image.

Urmila's husband, too, penned a heartfelt post to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to 'Thank You' for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much," he wrote on Instagram.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir is a Kashmir-based businessman. The two got married in 2016 in a low-key ceremony.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:23 AM IST