Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: Political journey, Kangana feud, controversies, and more

Urmila Matondkar was born on 4th February 1974 to Shrikant and Sunita Matondkar. The actress is known for delivering intense on screen performances for which received innumerable accolades.
The actress last appeared on the silver screen in a special appearance in 2018 film 'Blackmail' after a 4 year break. She married Mohsin Akhtar, a Kashmiri Businessman and model back in 2016.
Politics
Matondkar joined the Indian National Congress in 2019 and contested in the Lok Sabha elections the same year from Mumbai North Constituency but wasn't able to bring in a lot of votes. Soon after the defeat, Urmila left Congress in September 2019.
Interestingly, Urmila accepted the Legislative Council Seat offered by Shiv Sena and declined the offer from Congress party. She joined Shiv Sena in December 2020 where she was welcomed by the party President Uddhav Thackeray.
Feud with Kangana Ranaut
Urmila has actively engaged in verbal duels with Kangana Ranaut who has been criticizing Shiv Sena after the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kangana compared Shiv Sena administration to Taliban in a social media post before comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir after her office by demolished by BMC.
Urmila replied to the comments made my Kangana by saying 'Has she fallen on her head?' The controversy didn't end their. When Urmila asked Kangana to raise her voice against drug usage in her State Himachal Pradesh, Kangana replied by calling Urmila a 'soft porn actress'.
Kangana also raised questions on the property bought by Urmila Matondkar to which Urmila replied by sharing a video in which she openly challenged the 'Panga' actress that she can show all the legitimate property papers whenever required.
Gets WW II years wrong
In January 2020, Urmila compared the Citizenship Amendment Act with the British era Rowlatt Act 1919, but got the year wrong when the World War II ended.
"After the end of the Second World War in 1919, the British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that it could increase after the Second World War was over. So, they brought in a law commonly known as the Rowlatt Act," Matondkar said addressing an event in Pune on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. World War II took place between 1939 and 1945.