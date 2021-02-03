Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: Political journey, Kangana feud, controversies, and more

Urmila Matondkar was born on 4th February 1974 to Shrikant and Sunita Matondkar. The actress is known for delivering intense on screen performances for which received innumerable accolades.

The actress last appeared on the silver screen in a special appearance in 2018 film 'Blackmail' after a 4 year break. She married Mohsin Akhtar, a Kashmiri Businessman and model back in 2016.

Politics

Matondkar joined the Indian National Congress in 2019 and contested in the Lok Sabha elections the same year from Mumbai North Constituency but wasn't able to bring in a lot of votes. Soon after the defeat, Urmila left Congress in September 2019.

Interestingly, Urmila accepted the Legislative Council Seat offered by Shiv Sena and declined the offer from Congress party. She joined Shiv Sena in December 2020 where she was welcomed by the party President Uddhav Thackeray.

Feud with Kangana Ranaut

Urmila has actively engaged in verbal duels with Kangana Ranaut who has been criticizing Shiv Sena after the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kangana compared Shiv Sena administration to Taliban in a social media post before comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir after her office by demolished by BMC.