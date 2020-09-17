'Urmila has more than proved her versatile talent': Ram Gopal Varma on Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' comment

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana touched upon an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned the former's motives and accusations against the alleged Bollywood 'drug-mafia'. Reacting to it, Kangana said Urmila is "making a mockery" of her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.

Kangana told Times Now, "Today also I saw one very derogatory interview by Urmila Matondkar, the way she was talking about me, just completely teasing throughout the interview... completely making a mockery of my struggles and attacking on the fact that I am trying to please BJP for a ticket."

"One doesn't have to be a genius to figure (out) that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don't have to play with my life or get my property ruined. Even Urmila Matondkar, she is a soft porn star... I know it is very blatant but she's not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porns right? If she can get a ticket why won't I get a ticket."