'Urmila has more than proved her versatile talent': Ram Gopal Varma on Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' comment

Actress Urmila Matondkar is receiving acknowledgement and support from colleagues after actress Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn star in a TV interview. After Anubhav Sinha, Pooja Bhatt and others, 'Rangeela' director Ram Gopal Varma backed the actress and said that she has 'more than proved her versatile talent.'
The filmmaker tweeted, "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc."
During an interview with a news channel, Kangana touched upon an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned the former's motives and accusations against the alleged Bollywood 'drug-mafia'. Reacting to it, Kangana said Urmila is "making a mockery" of her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.
Kangana told Times Now, "Today also I saw one very derogatory interview by Urmila Matondkar, the way she was talking about me, just completely teasing throughout the interview... completely making a mockery of my struggles and attacking on the fact that I am trying to please BJP for a ticket."
"One doesn't have to be a genius to figure (out) that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don't have to play with my life or get my property ruined. Even Urmila Matondkar, she is a soft porn star... I know it is very blatant but she's not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porns right? If she can get a ticket why won't I get a ticket."
