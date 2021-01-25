'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to re-release in theatres on Republic Day 2021

Bollywood powerhouse Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is re-releasing in theatres on Republic Day, 2021. The film which, aroused the feeling of patriotism and pride in people, fits perfectly with the occasion.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of the film making its way back to cinemas on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "#URI BACK IN CINEMAS... #UriTheSurgicalStrike - which won hearts and emerged the audience as well as #BO-favourite in 2019 - is back in cinemas tomorrow [#RepublicDay]. #HowsTheJosh #Uri." The film will reportedly release in cinemas across 29 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, and Indore, among other places. However, this is not the first time that the film has been brought back to the silver screen after its initial release.